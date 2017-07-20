The OnePlus 5 has an update coming to fix its scary 911 reboot bug

If there's one thing your cellphone really needs to do, it's work in an emergency. A couple of days ago, however, one owner of the OnePlus 5 made two attempts to call 911 only to have his phone reboot both times. Other posters on Reddit observed the same error, which one commenter said came from an issue caused by using anything other than the stock Android dialer. Tonight, OnePlus issued the following statement:

We have been in touch with the customer and have tested a software update that has resolved the issue. We will be rolling out the software update shortly.