The OnePlus 5 has an update coming to fix its scary 911 reboot bug

The user who reported it has tested the update and says it works.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
28m ago in Mobile
Engadget

If there's one thing your cellphone really needs to do, it's work in an emergency. A couple of days ago, however, one owner of the OnePlus 5 made two attempts to call 911 only to have his phone reboot both times. Other posters on Reddit observed the same error, which one commenter said came from an issue caused by using anything other than the stock Android dialer. Tonight, OnePlus issued the following statement:

We have been in touch with the customer and have tested a software update that has resolved the issue.

We will be rolling out the software update shortly.

I had to dial 911 on my OP5 yesterday (saw a building on fire a few blocks away) and both times I tried my phone rebooted on me. from oneplus

The original poster has already tested a version of the software update and says it resolved the issue on his phone. There's no word on exactly when the fix will go out, but for such an important safety element we hope it arrives soon.

