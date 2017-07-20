Petcube's $249 treat cam goes on sale next week

The device's camera has night vision, wide angle lens, digital zoom and can record in 1080p. In addition, Bite has sound and motion alerts, as well as two-way audio, all of which you can control with Petcube's iOS or Android application. Here's the fun part, though: you can fling treats on the app's screen à la Angry Birds for your pet to catch.

Petcube first introduced the Bite treat cam as a Kickstarter project back in 2016. Now, everyone who missed the crowdfunding can get one for $249 from the company's website, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.