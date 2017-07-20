Surface, LinkedIn, and cloud revenue are bright spots for Microsoft

Among other highlights, LinkedIn revenues have also surpassed $1 billion for the first time since Microsoft's acquisition closed on December 6th, 2016. While the $1.1 billion figure is only a slight jump over the previous quarter's $975 million in revenue, it's an important milestone. Microsoft spent $26.2 billion to acquire LinkedIn, so the sooner it could start earning some real money for the company, the better. LinkedIn sessions also grew over 20 percent, which is a good sign for future growth.

That revenue didn't come easy, though: Microsoft also says its operating expenses increased by 41 percent, or by about $1 billion, mainly due to LinkedIn. So while it's nice to see the employment social network ramping up, it's mainly a wash for Microsoft. We still see plenty of potential for the two company's union, though.

Finally, Microsoft's success in the cloud continued in the fourth quarter, with overall revenue up 11 percent and Azure sales up by 97 percent. All of that led to a 56 percent increase in Microsoft's Commercial Cloud revenue run-rate (the amount of money it expects this year), which now sits over $18.9 billion.