Aphex Twin is the latest artist to open an online record store

Aphex Twin is opening an online record store. For his own music, of course. The Vinyl Factory reports that Richard D. James has started his direct-to-fans store with reissues of his back catalog including ... I Care Because You Do and newer stuff like Computer Controlled Acoustic Instruments pt2. More than that, there's a ton of digital-only and unreleased music on offer as well. What's available today isn't the half of it, though. "ALL Rephlex material will be going up here in due course+xtras," a note at the bottom of the site reads.
Of course, James isn't the first to sell direct to fans (Talib Kweli, Nine Inch Nails and Run the Jewels, for example, have been doing so for awhile), but with someone as enigmatic -- not to mention prolific -- as he is, this is pretty rad.