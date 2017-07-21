'Minecraft' novel by 'World War Z' author is now available

When the book was first announced, Mojang's Marsh Davies described it as a "cuboid Robinson Crusoe, but madder: a hero stranded in an unfamiliar land, with unfamiliar rules, learning to survive against tremendous odds." In the book, the cuboid hero will face hunger, the elements and, yes, zombies that roam the island at night.

Del Rey, the publishing house in charge of the project, called the book the launch of a series when the partnership with Brooks was revealed, so this might be the first of many. If you're curious and looking for something to read for the weekend, you can get a copy right now from Microsoft's Books store.