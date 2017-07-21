'Stargate' revival will launch a new MGM streaming service

Dubbed Stargate Command, it's launching this fall as "the official destination for all things Stargate." It appears we can expect a platform for pretty much all of the franchise's related content and fan community. There are apparently more than 380 episodes of Stargate TV shows, so there should be plenty to watch there. Still, even as CBS tries to use the Star Trek franchise to push its CBS All Access service it will be interesting to see how willing fans are to shell out for another subscription just to watch one new show.