Watch the full 'Stranger Things' season 2 trailer

At last, Netflix is offering more than minuscule teasers for Stranger Things' second season. The service just premiered a full-length trailer for season 2, and it sheds much more light on what to expect. It reveals just how much Will is affected by the events of the first season (hint: a lot), the spread of the Upside Down in Hawkins and a peek at Eleven's long-expected return. And naturally, it ramps up the nostalgia factor: there's plenty of Ghostbusters references, Michael Jackson's "Thriller" to set the mood and even a smattering of Dragon's Lair. It's still too soon to say if the Stranger Things follow-up can come anywhere close to matching expectations by this point, but it's at least promising.