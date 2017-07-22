'Westworld' season 2 trailer reveals a park gone horribly wrong

Westworld won't return to TV until 2018, but we're getting a peek at what that return will entail... and things have clearly gone downhill. A new trailer for the second season reveals that the robots are rebelling against the humans who've treated them so harshly (really, the core of the movie that inspired the show), and there are plenty of casualties among the guests and Delos employees. Dolores, William and other bots are clearly relishing the opportunity to get back at their tormentors. While it's going to be a frustratingly long wait for the rest of season two, HBO is at least giving us something to look forward to.