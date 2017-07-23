Dwayne Johnson and Apple made a Siri movie

Now here's something you probably didn't see coming. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has revealed that he's starring in a Siri-themed movie (The Rock x Siri) that launches July 24th on Apple's YouTube channel. He's shy about details (other than that it's the "coolest, sexiest, funnest" movie ever), but it's safe to say there will be some plugs for Apple's voice assistant. We've asked Apple if it can elaborate on the premise.