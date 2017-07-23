Show More Results

Image credit: Dwayne Johnson, Twitter
Dwayne Johnson and Apple made a Siri movie

It arrives on July 24th.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
34m ago in Internet
Dwayne Johnson, Twitter

Now here's something you probably didn't see coming. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has revealed that he's starring in a Siri-themed movie (The Rock x Siri) that launches July 24th on Apple's YouTube channel. He's shy about details (other than that it's the "coolest, sexiest, funnest" movie ever), but it's safe to say there will be some plugs for Apple's voice assistant. We've asked Apple if it can elaborate on the premise.

It's not hard to see why Apple would go to the lengths of crafting a movie with an A-list celeb (even if it's ultimately a glorified commercial). Siri is about to become particularly important to Apple's bottom line thanks to the HomePod, and a high-profile video might boost the AI helper's image as it competes with the likes of Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

