Forecast data model warns you of tornadoes hours in advance

How much lead time you get will vary based on the weather, of course, but even a little extra time helps. This first real-world use warned western Oklahoma of likely tornadoes and hail about 30 minutes in advance, which may have minimized casualties.

Warn on Forecast isn't officially in use yet, as NOAA wants to refine the model. If it takes off, though, it could easily save many lives and help communities recover sooner. If you can reliably evacuate or reach a dedicated shelter, the focus is less on basic survival and more about preserving what you can.