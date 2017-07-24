Show More Results

The best accessories for your dorm

Everything from a backpack to an electric kettle.

Engadget, @engadget
1h ago in Gadgetry
    When we talk about the best accessories for students, we're not just talking about things like mice and laptop bags, though make no mistake: We most definitely have opinions there. But we'd be remiss if we didn't also include some more domestic items in our back-to-school guide -- stuff intended for a home but compact enough to fit comfortably into a cramped dorm room. We're talking an electric kettle and a three-in-one breakfast center with a coffee maker, griddle and toaster. (If all you want is an oven or coffee press, we have picks there, too.) Lastly, we found a small, affordable printer -- you know, in case you're too lazy to run across campus to the library.

    Gallery: Back to School 2017: Accessories | 13 Photos

    13

    Source: Engadget's 2017 Back to School Guide
    In this article: bts2017, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, home, hp
    By Engadget @engadget

