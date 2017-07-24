The best accessories for your dorm

When we talk about the best accessories for students, we're not just talking about things like mice and laptop bags, though make no mistake: We most definitely have opinions there. But we'd be remiss if we didn't also include some more domestic items in our back-to-school guide -- stuff intended for a home but compact enough to fit comfortably into a cramped dorm room. We're talking an electric kettle and a three-in-one breakfast center with a coffee maker, griddle and toaster. (If all you want is an oven or coffee press, we have picks there, too.) Lastly, we found a small, affordable printer -- you know, in case you're too lazy to run across campus to the library.