Bounce's Brown Sugar streaming service arrives on Apple TV

The Apple TV's selection of culture-specific streaming services just got a little larger. Bounce has launched its subscription video service on Apple's fourth-generation media hub, bringing a large collection of movies and TV shows that star or or are created by African-Americans. You'll see classic flicks like Foxy Brown, Shaft and Pride, documentaries (such as the LeBron James bio More than a Game) and full seasons of Bounce's own TV shows, including access to Premier Boxing Champions.
Brown Sugar is already available through Android and iOS devices, including the recent addition of support for Amazon's Fire TV gear. Chromecast support is there, too. It's not much different than other services in that sense, and it's even a little late to the Apple TV party. However, it has one big ace up its sleeve: the price. Brown Sugar costs $4 per month once your one-week trial ends, which makes it a realistic option if you want a more targeted all-you-can-watch service.