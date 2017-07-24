Show More Results

Image credit: AOL
Gmail can now send your Smart Replies in Spanish

Now you can say “Gracias” instead of “Thank you” with one tap.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
4m ago in Mobile
Back in May, we reported that Gmail's Smart Replies had come to the Gmail app for iOS and Android. Now, the feature is being expanded further. The Gmail Twitter account announced today that Smart Reply is now available in Spanish for both iOS and Android.

In addition to the Gmail app, Smart Reply is available on Inbox by Gmail and Allo. Our reaction to Smart Replies has been mixed. The replies are definitely impersonal and sometimes the suggestions can be a little off (though it supposedly gets better over time because machine learning analyzes your replies). But according to Google, 12 percent of Inbox users take advantage of the convenient replies, so clearly people find them useful. And let's face it, if all you need to say is a quick "Thank you," why not use a canned response?

