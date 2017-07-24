Galaxy S8 Active ditches the curved display in leaked images

Samsung has been putting out Active versions of its S line since the S4 and this weekend, some images and specs of the upcoming Galaxy S8 Active leaked on Reddit. The leaker supposedly got ahold of the phone from a pal who works for Samsung. Internally, the phone is pretty similar to the standard S8 and has a Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone also has a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. However, the S8 Active has a 4,000mAh battery, larger than the 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh batteries of the S8 and S8 Plus, respectively.
Externally, instead of the S8's curved Infinity Display, the S8 Active has a regular, flat display with bezels. And rather than the programmable "Active" button, this model has a Bixby button that can't be remapped.
The Galaxy S8 Active has a military standard certification and is reportedly going to be an AT&T exclusive. There's as of yet no information about the model's price or release date.