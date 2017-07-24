What's on TV: 'Shark Week,' 'HarmonQuest' and 'Ghost in the Shell'

It's summer, and that means it's time for Discovery Channel's Shark Week. Along with the usual specials, it also has Shark After Dark talks set up hosted by Chris Hardwick. In non-shark related news, there's the second season of Community creator Dan Harmon's HarmonQuest streaming on SeeSo, while Netflix will release The Incredible Jessica James later this week starring former The Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams. Also, on Blu-ray there's the live action Ghost in the Shell movie, and Boss Baby. Tough choice. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Ghost in the Shell (3D, 4K)
- Gifted
- The Boss Baby (3D, 4K)
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Re-Animator
- Lost in America (Criterion)
- Warlock Collection
- A Healer Only Lives Twice (PS4)
- Titanfall 2: Operation Frontier Shield DLC (PS4, Xbox One)
- Pyre (PC, PS4)
- Nioh: Defiant Honor DLC (PS4)
- Infinite Minigolf (PSVR)
- Fortnite (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
- Mafia III: Sign of the Times DLC (PS4, Xbox One)
- Constructor (Xbox One, PS4)
- Aven Colony (Xbox One, PS4)
- Fable Fortune (Xbox One Game Preview)
- Unbox: Newbie's Adventure (Xbox One, PS4)
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced (Xbox One, PS4)
- Theseus (PSVR)
- Tiny Trax (PSVR)
- Canadian Football 2017 (Xbox One)
- Syndrome (Xbox One, PS4)
Monday
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8PM
- So You Think You Can Dance, Fox, 8PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8PM
- Return to the Isle of Jaws, Discovery, 9PM
- Preacher, AMC, 9PM
- Will, TNT, 9PM
- Stitchers, Freeform, 9PM
- Superhuman, Fox, 9PM
- Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins, Discovery, 10PM
- Midnight, Texas (series premiere), NBC, 10PM
- Diana, Our Mother, HBO, 10PM
- Somewhere Between (series premiere), ABC, 10PM
- American Greed, CNBC, 10PM
- Teen Mum, MTV, 10PM
- Spartan, NBC, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Tuesday
- Joe Mande's Award-winning Comedy Special, Netflix, 3AM
- Casual, Hulu, 3AM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8PM
- The Fosters, Freeform, 8PM
- Sharks and the City: LA, Discovery, 9PM
- The Challenge MTV, 9PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9PM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9PM
- Somewhere Between 2.0, ABC, 10PM
- Sharks and the City: New York, Discovery, 10PM
- Shooter, USA, 10PM
- American Ripper, History, 10PM
- Fear Factor, MTV, 10PM
- Adam Ruins Everything, TruTV, 10PM
- The Profit, CNBC, 10PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 10PM
- Wrecked, TBS, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Wednesday
- Big Brother, CBS, 8PM
- Little Big Shots (season finale), NBC, 8PM
- Kingdom, DirecTV Audience, 8PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8PM
- The Lost Cage, Discovery, 9PM
- Suits, USA, 9PM
- Salvation, CBS, 9PM
- Hood Adjacent with James Davis, Comedy Central, 9PM
- The Carmichael Show, NBC, 9PM
- Devil Sharks, Discovery, 10PM
- I'm Sorry, TruTV, 10PM
- Snowfall FX, 10PM
- The Auto Firm with Alex Vega, Velocity, 10PM
- Blood Drive, Syfy, 10PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10PM
- Younger, TV Land, 10PM
- Cleverman, Sundance, 10PM
- Broadchurch, BBC America, 10PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Thursday
- HarmonQuest (S2). SeeSo, 3AM
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 8PM
- Boy Band, ABC, 8PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8PM
- Beat Shazam, Fox, 8PM
- Shark Exile, Discovery, 9PM
- Battle of the Network Stars, ABC, 9PM
- Hooten & the Lady, CW, 9PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 9PM
- The Wall, NBC, 9PM
- The Tunnel, PBS, 9PM
- Date Night Live (series premiere), Lifetime, 10PM
- Shark Storm, Discovery, 10PM
- Akil the Fugitive Hunter, A&E, 10PM
- Zoo, CBS, 10PM
- The Mist, Spike TV, 10PM
- The Night Shift, NBC, 10PM
- The Gong Show, ABC, 10PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 10PM
- Party Legends (season finale), Viceland, 10:30PM
- Comedy Knockout (summer finale), TruTV, 11PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
- American Boyband (season finale), Viceland, 11:30PM
Friday
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots (S5), Netflix, 3AM
- Daughters of Destiny (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- The Last Tycoon (S1), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- The Incredible Jessica James, Netflix, 3AM
- Descendants 2, ABC, 8PM
- Killjoys, Syfy, 8PM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8PM
- African Shark Safari, Discovery, 9PM
- Dark Matter, Syfy, 9PM
- All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor, Showtime 10PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10PM
- Lair of the Sawfish, Discovery, 10PM
- Room 104 (series premiere), HBO, 11:30PM
Saturday
- Doubt, CBS, 8PM
- Sharkmania, Discovery, 9PM
- Turn, AMC, 9PM
- Risk, Showtime 9PM
- Orphan Black, BBC America, 10PM
- Still Star-Crossed (season finale), ABC, 10PM
Sunday
- Shark School with Michael Phelps, Discovery, 8PM
- Teen Wolf (summer premiere), MTV, 8PM
- Top Gear America (series premiere), BBC America, 8PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8PM
- Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8PM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8PM
- Game of Thrones, HBO, 9PM
- Candy Crush, CBS, 9PM
- Power, Starz, 9PM
- Claws, TNT, 9PM
- Grantchester (season finale), PBS, 9PM
- American Grit, Fox, 9PM
- The Nineties, CNN, 9PM
- Steve Harvey's Funderdome, ABC, 9PM
- Ballers, HBO, 10PM
- $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 10PM
- The Strain, FX, 10PM
- I'm Dying Up Here, Showtime, 10PM
- Unsung, TV One, 10PM
- Insecure, HBO, 10:30PM
- Talking with Chris Hardwick, AMC, 11PM
- Kevin Hart Presents (season finale), Comedy Central, 11PM
- Legends of Chamberlain Heights, Comedy Central, 11:30PM
- Rick & Morty (Season premiere), Cartoon Network, 11:30PM