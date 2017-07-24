Wisconsin company offers staff implants for keys and passwords

There's no GPS tracking, the company says, and all your data is encrypted. Also, you're not stuck with this chip forever -- reportedly, you can "pop it out." This isn't some permanent tracker meant to enforce corporate loyalty, in other words, and hackers can't literally get under your skin. It's really just a substitute for your credit card and security passes. Workers seem to be enthused by the idea, too, as over 50 of Three Square's employees have volunteered.

Still, we can see some inherent flaws. Since it's an implant, it means you're always carrying the keys to a treasure trove of company resources. Someone could make you grant access to the company or your work PC against your will, regardless of what you're carrying. And there's still the reality that you're implanting a chip to make life easier at one firm. The stigma associated with chipping may be overblown, but you do have to ask whether or not it makes sense to get an implant (even a removable one) that will be useless the moment you switch jobs.