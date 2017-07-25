Engadget giveaway: Win a 55-inch TCL P-Series 4K Roku TV!

TV prices are dropping and quality is on the rise, at least compared to my initial foray into HD over a decade ago. Now, you can pick up a set with 4K, HDR and a built-in streaming platform for well under a grand, like this $650 55-inch P-Series from TCL. This unit is in our Back to School guide for its bang-for-buck value, but it's also a good deal for anyone who wants to upgrade from an aging display and still save a few bucks. The P-Series offers 4K resolution paired with support for Dolby Vision HDR, along with 72 contrast zones and a wide color gamut for your viewing pleasure. On top of that, this TCL set is a Roku smart TV with access to over 4,000 streaming channels and includes a built-in tuner so you can pluck HD content from the air if you pick up an antenna. The price for this 55-inch set with these features is a pretty good deal, but thanks to TCL, one lucky winner will get one for free. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning this 4K HDR Roku Smart TV from TCL!