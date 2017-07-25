Google SOS Alerts can guide you during a crisis

You don't have to be in harm's way for these alerts to be useful. You'll still get an overview of the situation, and there are opportunities to donate if you want to help.

This isn't the first time Google has incorporated public alerts into its search tools, but the SOS Alerts reflect the mounting importance of the internet in emergency situations. Even a few years ago, you might have turned to radio or TV to get crucial info. Now, the internet may be the first place you go -- even in situations where you're facing very real danger. Google still can't replace government agencies in a crisis, but it can point you in the right direction.