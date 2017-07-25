HP hopes its new all-in-one PCs are style icons

Both models mark the return of HP's privacy cameras, which tuck away when you aren't using them. If you're worried about your kids getting into sketchy video chats (or just want to make life difficult for spies), you just have to tuck the cam out of the way. Logically, there's an optional infrared camera to sign you in using Windows Hello's face recognition. The roster also touts 7th-generation Core or AMD A12 chips depending on your trim level, and you can spring for dedicated Radeon 530 graphics if you need more power for light gaming.

The new Pavilions start at $750. That's not a trivial outlay, especially since these aren't high-end rigs, but HP is clearly betting that style goes a long way. And it's not an outlandish idea -- style and ergonomics are crucial to all-in-ones, and it could be worth a small premium to get a PC that you'd be happy to see on your desk.