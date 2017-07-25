Motorola's sleek, sturdy Moto Z2 Force arrives on August 10

These new additions are still welcome, but the familiar Moto Z formula definitely hasn't gone anywhere. The 5.5-inch AMOLED screen running at Quad HD hasn't gotten any bigger or crisper since last year, but it's thankfully just as durable thanks to Motorola's ShatterShield design. Thanks to some extra protective lenses and an additional touch sensor layer over that screen, Motorola once again claims that random drops won't destroy this things display. (We ran over the original Z Force with a car last year, so we're inclined to agree.) And just like every other Moto Z we've ever seen, the Z2 Force packs support for Motorola's magnetic mods, like projectors, game controllers, and yes, a new 360-degree camera.

Here's the thing about the Z2 Force, though: it feels like a more powerful mashup of the Z and Z Force rather than a straight successor to the latter. Consider how thick this phone is — at 6.1mm, the Z2 Force is closer in size to the original Z. That might sound like a step in the right direction, and it definitely will be for some people. Unfortunately, the Z2 Force comes with a much, much smaller battery — think 2,730mAh versus 3,500mAh in last year's model.

Motorola says the Z2 Force's smaller battery will last all day, and that's probably true. That doesn't take the sting out of losing one of the Force line's most valuable features: the ability to plow through around two days of work on a single charge. Motorola's Turbo Chargers generally do a great job of powering up phones in a hurry, so hopefully this change won't hurt too much. The event is still unfolding in front of us, so stay tuned for more info (and hands-on impressions) shortly.