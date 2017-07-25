Netflix will stream Matt Groening's fantasy cartoon 'Disenchanted'

"Ultimately," said Groening in a statement, "Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."

Disenchantment has an all-star voice cast as well. The lead voice actors feature BoJack Horseman's Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Nat Faxon from The Cleveland Show as Elfo and American Dad's Eric Andre as Luci. The cast will also have Futurama's John Dimaggio and Ren and Stimpy's Billy West along for the ride. The animation is being created by the same studio that does Futurama, Rough Draft Studios. The show itself will appear on Netflix in ten episode blocks starting in 2018.