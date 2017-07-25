Show More Results

Image credit: Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Netflix will stream Matt Groening's fantasy cartoon 'Disenchanted'

'The Simpsons' creator's animated epic fantasy for grown-ups will appear in 2018.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
9m ago in AV
It's been almost 30 years since Matt Groening launched his yellow nuclear Simpsons family on the Fox network. It's been about 18 since he took to the stars with Futurama. Both series have been successful, with plenty of recent merchandise, VR celebrations and mobile games to keep fans invested in the respective animated universes. Groening is headed to Netflix with his next project, Disenchantment, another animated series for grown ups. This time, however, Groening will explore the epic fantasy genre via the misadventures of the "hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci."

"Ultimately," said Groening in a statement, "Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."

Disenchantment has an all-star voice cast as well. The lead voice actors feature BoJack Horseman's Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Nat Faxon from The Cleveland Show as Elfo and American Dad's Eric Andre as Luci. The cast will also have Futurama's John Dimaggio and Ren and Stimpy's Billy West along for the ride. The animation is being created by the same studio that does Futurama, Rough Draft Studios. The show itself will appear on Netflix in ten episode blocks starting in 2018.

