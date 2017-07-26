'Close Encounters' returns to theaters with a 4K remaster September 1st

A little over two weeks later on September 19th, The Hollywood Reporter writes that you'll be able to bring a portion of that experience home on both HD Blu-ray and UHD Blu-ray. The first time the 1977 movie graced HD home video was back in 2007 for its 30th anniversary.

At the time, it was the best version available, but it still had some warts. There's a lot of really aggressive noise in the transfer, for instance. As you can see in the trailer above, that looks like it's been all but eliminated. With how good the recent Jaws remaster looks and sounds, I've got my fingers crossed the same will happen here. Oh, and a totally revamped Jurassic Park wouldn't be bad either -- especially when the picture and sound quality of Spielberg's shark movie trounce that of his first Blu-ray dino adventure.

Other details are scant, but we should have more information ahead of September.