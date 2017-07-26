Disney plans to make augmented reality a shared experience

Everyone involved can see what they're doing through a mirrored projection of the room, so they don't have to wear headsets or other devices.

Given that this is coming from Disney's research team, it's easy to see the entertainment uses for the Magic Bench: you could have theme park attractions where numerous guests can play with their favorite animated heroes. There are some practical uses, though. You could have shared virtual interfaces, or presentations that change depending on who's attending. The big challenge is creating a shared experience that doesn't depend on a prop -- you'd need more advanced techniques to base an activity solely on the people within the scene.