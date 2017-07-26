Google tests Amazon-like Q&A section for local businesses

Google is testing a feature you're likely used to seeing on Amazon's listings. SEO Specialist Sergey Alakov has spotted an experimental Questions & Answers section inside search card results for local businesses. Like any other Google test feature, only a few people can access it and even those who can might not be able to take it for a spin. Alakov couldn't -- it prompted him to log in, but it went on the fritz when he tried to type something in the text box -- but someone in Ukraine successfully submitted a question.