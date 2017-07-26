Missing a day of work can dramatically alter a paycheck, so Google has partnered with the National Domestic Workers Alliance and its Alia program to assist low-income workers. Contributing a "small" amount of money each month means that if you're hurt, Alia will supplement your income so a sick day doesn't sting your checking account so badly. It sounds a lot like what Geico offers -- passive income when you're not able to clock in to work.

And to help people find jobs in the first place, Google is giving money to French company Bayes Impact, which uses machine learning to analyze job-seeking strategies and listings to make finding your dream position less of a grind.

Coupled with Google Hire, it hints that the firm might be ahead of the curve when it comes to modern employment.