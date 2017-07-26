Windows 10 preview connects your Android phone to your PC

Microsoft is acting on its promise to make PCs and phones live in harmony. It just posted a Windows 10 Insider Preview (on the Fast ring) that introduces the first batch of features integrating Windows with your mobile devices. If you have an Android phone, you can link it to your PC to continue your web browsing on the bigger screen. Once it's set up, you only have to use your browser's usual sharing option to punt a website to your computer. The preview is missing iPhone support and many of the slicker features Microsoft promised in the Fall Creators Update, such as seamless document syncing, but it could be worth a try.
Thankfully, that's not the only addition in the preview. Cortana now shows certain web search results without prompting you to launch an external web browser, and you can tell the assistant to restart, log out or even turn off your PC. In Windows 10 Mobile, you can also switch to a portrait view while you're using the PC-like Continuum mode. Fast ring releases like these aren't for the faint-hearted (expect bugs), but it's clear this is more than just bug fixes.