Culinary co-op 'Overcooked' arrives on Nintendo Switch

Overcooked: Special Edition allows up to four players and supports local multiplayer competitions. There are 44 campaign levels that you can play alone or with others and nine versus levels where two or four players can go head-to-head. This edition has 22 different chefs you can choose to play as -- including humans, raccoons, robots and reindeer -- and features all of the kitchens included in the main game as well as two expansions: "The Lost Morsel" and "Festive Seasoning." The Switch edition also incorporates HD rumble support.

The game is available now and costs $20. Overcooked is also available for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.