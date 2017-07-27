Facebook Messenger update makes business bots easier to deal with

With Facebook's bots being far from perfect, 2.1 also brings with it a handover protocol, which allows a business to transition seamlessly from a bot responding to common queries to more complicated support from a human employee. This Handover protocol service is now in open beta.

In a move that will make life much easier for customers, businesses will now also be able to feature a wider choice of contact buttons on their Facebook page. Joining the currently available "Send Message" button are options for users to Shop Now, Get Support, Get Updates, Play Now or to Get Started.

As far as bots go, it's certainly a good start. Still, It looks like we're a way off from resurrecting our loved ones as holograms at the moment, so that's something for Facebook to aim towards in Messenger 3.0.