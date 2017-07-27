'Take On Me' app turns your home into an '80s music video

A-ha's classic video for "Take On Me" was the result of painstaking effort -- it took 16 weeks to rotoscope the frames, creating that signature blend between the real and hand-drawn worlds. Now, however, you only need an iPhone to recreate the look yourself. Trixi Studios has shown off an augmented reality iOS app that produces the "Take On Me" look in your own home. The proof-of-concept software makes do with virtual versions of A-ha's Morten Harket and the pipe-wielding thugs, but its effect is more convincing than you might think.