Amazon's 'The Hub' is a delivery locker for residential buildings

The Hub is meant to solve a common problem for tenants in residential buildings, especially those with no concierge or frequently open management offices. It's always accessible, always open and isn't exclusive to Amazon packages. To access a box, simply type in your passcode on the Hub's touchscreen panel.

Based on the service's official website, landlords can customize a Hub for their properties. The locker has an indoor and an outdoor version and is available in four colors and several sizes, starting at 6-foot wide. If you're determined to convince your landlord to get one, point them to the Hub's portal to submit an application.