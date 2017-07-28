Show More Results

Image credit: Microsoft
Now Windows 10's 'Continue on PC' feature works from your iPhone

Insider Preview testers can send web pages from Android or iOS to their PC.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
4m ago in Personal Computing
Microsoft

A couple of days ago Microsoft enabled a feature that lets Android users easily use the share button to push a web page from their cell phone to a Windows 10 PC. Now, it's released an app to manage the same feature on iOS-powered devices. It's available to users in the "Fast" ring of its Insiders preview program, who will need the latest build released for their PCs. Cross-device web browsing is one of the many features coming in the Fall Creators Update, and every new feature being beta tested means its release date keeps creeping closer.

