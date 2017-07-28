Plans Matter offers Airbnb-like listings for architecture nerds

Each listing has all of the expected rental info like price, size and how many guests it can house as well as all of the amenities offered. Plans Matter also includes activities suitable to the location, tips about the house and surrounding area, awards the house's design has received and a handwritten host note that gives more information about why hosts built the house along with details about the rental's features.

Plans Matter has listings exclusive to it along with rentals from sites like Airbnb. Check it out if you want to amp up your next vacation.