Sony raising the price of PlayStation Plus in Europe

The story is the same elsewhere in Europe, where the monthly, quarterly and yearly prices will be revised to €8, €25 and €60, respectively. Sony hasn't offered any explanation as to why the price of membership is increasing, but does recommend you check your auto-renewal settings if you're not thrilled about the extra expense. If it's any consolation, a similar price hike hit American subscribers last September, so we're almost lucky it took Sony this long to balance things out in Europe.

At the time, Sony didn't provide much of an explanation either, apart from that "The new pricing reflects the current market conditions while enabling us to continue providing exceptional value to our members." If you reckon you'll still be wanting a PlayStation Plus membership for the foreseeable future, it might be worth picking up an annual membership before the end of August and dodging the price hike for another year.