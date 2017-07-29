'Dota 2' won't be so intimidating to newcomers

On that note, your choice of heroes is now dictated by your experience. For your first 25 matches, you'll be limited to 20 heroes that are "very successful" in teaching you the concepts of the game. You shouldn't risk losing your first rounds just because you picked an idiosyncratic character that only seasoned players would understand.

These tweaks may not sound like much, but they could be crucial to maintaining Dota 2's momentum. Although it's still a huge title, there are only so many people willing to endure a gauntlet of "git gud" cries just to unlock the game's potential. A smoother ride could bring in those would-be players who would pick up a MOBA if it weren't for their anxieties about the steep learning curve and sometimes-antagonistic player culture.