Some Pokémon Go events in Europe postponed after Chicago debacle

Last weekend's Pokémon Go Fest did not go well, with technical issues and cell coverage problems preventing many players from participating at the event's Chicago location in Grant Park. Afterward, the game's makers refunded players and offered other goodies, but complaints have persisted and there's even a reported lawsuit. Seemingly as a result of all of the issues, Niantic just announced it's postponing two pairs of Pokémon Safari events scheduled in Europe to "guarantee the best possible gameplay experience."
Interestingly, not all of the events are being delayed, just four scheduled for the next two weeks. That includes Copenhagen and Prague on August 5th, along with Stockholm and Amsterdam on August 12th. The Pikachu Outbreak event in Yokohama, Japan on August 14th and all events set for September 16th in France, Spain and Germany are still on the schedule.