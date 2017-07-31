Show More Results

Google just made scheduling work meetings a little easier

A new update lets Google Calendar and Microsoft Exchange work together.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
46m ago in Services
There's a little bit of good news for people juggling both Google G Suite tools and Microsoft Exchange for their schedule management at work. Google has released an update that will allow G Suite users to access coworkers' real-time free/busy information through both Google Calendar's Find a Time feature and Microsoft Outlook's Scheduling Assistant interchangeably.

G Suite admins can enable the new Calendar Interop management feature through the Settings for Calendar option in the admin console. Admins will also be able to easily pinpoint issues with the setup via a troubleshooting tool, which will also provide suggestions for resolving those issues, and can track interoperability successes and failures for each user through logs Google has made available.

The new feature is available on Android, iOS and web versions of Google Calendar as well as desktop, mobile and web clients for Outlook 2010+, for admins who choose to enable it. Google says the full rollout should be completed within three days.

