Firmware shows the next iPhone will use infrared face unlock

These discoveries are by far the best hints at what to expect from the "iPhone 8," which is expected to launch later this year. Additionally, we also learnt from our exclusive render that the phone may feature a glass back along with wireless charging this time. That said, there's still no confirmation on the fate of Touch ID: while the HomePod firmware code seems to suggest that it's sticking around, there's no indication as to whether it's ditching the usual Home button execution in favor of an under-display fingerprint scanner (as shown off by Qualcomm and Vivo at MWC Shanghai). Given how poorly Apple has been guarding the secrets of its next smartphone this time round, chances are we'll hear more very soon.