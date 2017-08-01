iOS app developers can now recruit up to 10,000 beta testers

You'll now have a bigger chance of beta testing upcoming iOS, tvOS, watchOS and even iMessage apps from your favorite developers. Cupertino has expanded the number of beta testers devs can invite on TestFlight to a whopping 10,000 from a measly 2,000 people. The tech giant acquired TestFlight's creator in 2014 to give its third-party developer community a simple way to invite testers before releasing their products on the App Store. All they need to send out invitations are email addresses, so they can easily solicit for help online if they're looking for bugs or send previews to members of the press.