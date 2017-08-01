Microsoft shrunk the Xbox One wireless controller adapter for PCs

Microsoft has a few new accessories on the way for Xbox One and PC gamers. Along with three new Wireless Controllers in Xbox 360-style Grey/Green, hot red Volcano Shadow, and Halo-esque Patrol Tech variants, the gaming company has announced a brand-new Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10, a little USB stick that's 66 percent smaller than the original. You can purchase the miniature adapter -- which lets you use an Xbox One controller on your PC -- for $25 on its own, or grab it as a bundle with the plain black controller for $80.
The new controllers have all the regular features you expect from an Xbox One device, including a textured or rubberized grip, a decent wireless range and Bluetooth for gaming on your PC or mobile device without an adapter. If you've got the Xbox Accessories App, you can even remap the buttons for your specific play style. These redesigns will be available in September, on the 5th, the 18th, and 26th, respectively. The itty-bitty wireless adapter will be available January 31, 2018 and you can pre-order all of these new peripherals now.