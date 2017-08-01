Trade in your Surface for a new one every 18 months

Microsoft is making it easier for customers to get their hands on the latest tech with its new Surface Plus financing options. Phone carriers have already tapped into the marketing potential of early upgrades: now you can buy a Surface device with a 24-month 0 percent interest payment plan and upgrade to the latest model after just 18 months (providing you return the existing device in good condition). The package includes dedicated tech support and Microsoft store benefits, such as Surface training sessions and a device health check.
The US-only program launches alongside Surface Plus for Business, a similar scheme that allows businesses to have a mix of Surface models (including the previously unavailable 55-inch Surface Hub) and gives them the option to upgrade after just 12 months on a 24-month contract. The deal also includes tech support, Office 365 for a reduced cost and flexible terms, letting businesses add to, or take away from, their device line-up mid-contract. Both programs launch today at at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.