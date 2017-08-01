Trade in your Surface for a new one every 18 months

Microsoft is making it easier for customers to get their hands on the latest tech with its new Surface Plus financing options. Phone carriers have already tapped into the marketing potential of early upgrades: now you can buy a Surface device with a 24-month 0 percent interest payment plan and upgrade to the latest model after just 18 months (providing you return the existing device in good condition). The package includes dedicated tech support and Microsoft store benefits, such as Surface training sessions and a device health check.