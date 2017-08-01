The 19,500 mAH battery holds more than 125% of a MacBook's charge (2015 model), adding roughly 14 hours of battery. It features one USB-C port and one USB-A port and supports simultaneous dual charging. The onboard USB-PD tech and Cypress CCG2 chipset allows for fast charging of laptop batteries at rates of up to 30 Watts, and the USB-A port can handle 5-Watt charging. You can also rapid charge the battery through the USB-C port; while its default setting is to provide charge, a switch can toggle the mode so that it accepts power. Additionally, you can pass through charge USB-C to USB-A. It promises to charge the MacBook at full speed (no word on the MacBook Pro).

Mophie also paid attention to aesthetics for the Powerstation USB-C XXL. You can see from the video above that the battery is wrapped in a soft fabric. Mophie promises that it will work with the MacBook Pro (2016) and MacBook (2015), along with iPads, iPhones and other mobile devices. It's available now for sale exclusively at Apple Stores, Apple.com and Mophie's website for $149.