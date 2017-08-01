Snap's next purchase might be a popular selfie drone maker

There's reason to be cautious about the supposed purchase plans. Snap isn't commenting on the report, but Zero Zero CEO Meng Qiu Wang denied that there was a deal in the making. We'd take that statement with a grain of salt (companies will sometimes deny negotiations until there's a finished agreement), but it certainly suggests that nothing is set in stone.

It's not hard to imagine why Snap would want a drone company. The more creative you can get with your Snapchat sessions, the more tempted you may be to use Snapchat in the first place. And it doesn't get more creative than having a robotic aircraft take those shots for you, does it? A Zero Zero acquisition would also give Snap a team with considerably more experience in hardware design, which could come in handy even if drone selfies don't make a lot of money.