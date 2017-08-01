SteelSeries says it’s nailed 'true 1-to-1' mouse tracking

Tracking latency and ineffective jitter reduction are bane of gamers' lives, but SteelSeries claims its new 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical sensor offers the most natural and accurate mouse movement available. In fact, from 100 to 3,500 CPI the sensor delivers the true 1-to-1 tracking that the mouse world has so far failed to deliver. From 3,500 to 12,000 CPI the sensor uses a new and advanced jitter reduction technology, while its SROM reduces response time and increases accuracy. Of course, it'll be the hardcore gamers who have the final say on these claims. Both mice are available on the SteelSeries website for $60 (€70) each.