SteelSeries says it’s nailed 'true 1-to-1' mouse tracking

Gaming peripheral brand SteelSeries has expanded its mouse lineup with an offering that could prove to be the Holy Grail for serious esports gamers: true "1-to-1" tracking. The company's new TrueMove3 sensor means your mouse movement will match up exactly with movement on-screen, regardless of the CPI setting (counts per inch, or the number of pixels your mouse moves in a single inch). Engineered in partnership with PixArt -- the team behind the Wii Remote -- the sensor is the product of the company's 15-year quest to make the perfect gaming mouse and is available exclusively in the newly-designed Sensei 310 and Rival 310 models.
Tracking latency and ineffective jitter reduction are bane of gamers' lives, but SteelSeries claims its new 12,000 CPI, 350 IPS optical sensor offers the most natural and accurate mouse movement available. In fact, from 100 to 3,500 CPI the sensor delivers the true 1-to-1 tracking that the mouse world has so far failed to deliver. From 3,500 to 12,000 CPI the sensor uses a new and advanced jitter reduction technology, while its SROM reduces response time and increases accuracy. Of course, it'll be the hardcore gamers who have the final say on these claims. Both mice are available on the SteelSeries website for $60 (€70) each.