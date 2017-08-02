Facebook News Feed will direct you to faster-loading links

It's not just bogus articles that can make your Facebook News Feed seem like a minefield -- it's also frustrating when a friend shares a web link that takes... forever... to... load. Thankfully, Facebook is as tired of twiddling its thumbs as you are. The social network is updating the News Feed over the months ahead to give higher priority to web links that load quickly on mobile devices. Facebook will gauge the speed on a handful of factors, including the quality of your own internet connection as well as the overall load times for a given page.