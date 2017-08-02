Glittery iPhone cases recalled after reports of chemical burns

Smartphone cases are normally as harmless as can be, but that sadly isn't always true. MixBin has recalled 263,000 iPhone cases after 24 reports of skin irritation and chemical burns when the cases broke, leaking glitter and liquid everywhere. And these aren't obscure cases, either. They've been sold at retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria's Secret as recently as June, so there's a real chance you picked one up.
If you have one of the cases, you can contact MixBin to get a refund.
This isn't exactly a common occurrence when most cases are really just creatively-styled silicone or rubber, but it does suggest that elaborate cases aren't always better. Ultimately, a case is meant to protect your phone against scratches and drops -- it's not doing its job if it poses a threat to you after your phone tumbles to the floor.