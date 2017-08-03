Uber Freight schedules loads for truck drivers in six more states

Uber's purchase of Otto provided the ride-sharing company with a beachhead to get into the trucking business, an entrée to the autonomous car industry and a bit of controversy. The resulting Uber Freight was announced last year, and the service intended to help truck drivers connect with cargo officially launched this May. The current business — so far focused in Texas — will expand to "major metros" across California, Arizona, Chicago, Georgia and both North and South Carolina in the next few months. The company says that these routes cover more than a quarter of the US drivers and freight. Uber has also updated its driver app to learn drivers' preferences and load history to notify them more quickly.