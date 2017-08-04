Amazon adds Alexa voice control to Prime Photos for Fire TV

You can also tell the stick to play a slideshow or to show you your family's shared images in your Family Vault. If you just want to see images featuring a specific person, like your child, significant other, mom, dad or anybody you regularly snap pictures of, just say "Show me pictures of [their name]." Prime Photos on mobile has facial recognition capabilities that group images based on who's in them. So long as you label the person in those photos, the voice command will work. As the app's name implies, though, these commands are only available if you're a Prime member and only if you've already added files to your account through a phone or a computer.