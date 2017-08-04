Facebook tries slipping more local politics into your News Feed

Facebook isn't shy about wanting to increase your involvement in politics, and that might soon include seeing posts from the politicians you don't follow. A spokesperson has confirmed to Recode that the social network is testing a feature that slips the "top posts" from local politicians into your News Feed, even when you don't follow them. You'll only see it once a week at the most, and only if you already follow at least one of your area's representatives (at any level), but it will lead to seeing political messages that you might have otherwise missed. And yes, that includes from other parties -- you may see what's popular on the other side of the fence.