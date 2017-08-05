Google adds Home speakers to its software preview program

Google is giving you a way to get updates for its Home speaker before other people do. All you have to do is volunteer to be part of its Preview Program, which was originally launched for Chromecast in 2016. If you sign up for the initiative, your device will be one of the first to receive the latest features -- it's not for beta testing, so you don't have to worry about installing software that's not ready for public release and encountering bugs all the time. Still, Google is asking participants to send in their feedback about any issues or their experience as a whole whenever possible.