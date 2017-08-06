UK issues stricter security guidelines for connected cars

The government has also reiterated its hopes to build a "new framework" for self-driving car insurance, making it clear who pays when an autonomous vehicle crashes.

This doesn't guarantee that British cars will be significantly safer, or that manufacturers will take the spirit of the guidelines to heart. Between this and advice from American regulators, though, it won't be surprising if automakers use official recommendations as a starting point. And to some extent, companies already do. Tesla, for instance, encourages researchers to report vulnerabilities and has isolated systems like the brakes and powertrain. In that sense, the UK is merely codifying principles that have already existed for a while.